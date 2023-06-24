Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

As a result of the fall of fragments of a cruise in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, three local residents were killed, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reports as of Saturday mmissile orning.

"Three people are currently dead, eight are injured. Some 24 people were rescued by the State Emergency Service… The scene is cordoned off, law enforcement officers have set up a mobile point for receiving applications from citizens. Especially they are waiting for appeals about the missing. Since there are unidentified victims, DNA analysis is needed for identification," Klymenko wrote.

Rescuers and police continue to work on the spot. Rescued and relatives of the victims are provided with psychological assistance.

Earlier, the local authorities reported two dead and 11 injured.

As reported, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation in Solomiansky district, debris collapsed on a parking lot and a high-rise building, there are victims and injured, as well as damage to building structures on the 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th floors of the building with fires in separate cells on the floors.