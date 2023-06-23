Facts

12:49 23.06.2023

EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

The European Union notes that Ukraine, as a candidate country for EU membership, has taken significant steps to implement reforms aimed at fulfilling the conditions that will allow the start of accession negotiations.

This follows from the words spoken by Minister for EU Affairs of the Swedish Presidency, Jessika Roswall, at a press conference that took place at the end of an informal meeting of the European Council on General Issues. As it is known, at this meeting, European Commissioner for Good Neighborliness and Enlargement, Oliver Várhelyi, presented an oral assessment of the European Commission regarding the fulfillment of the conditions necessary for Ukraine to begin accession negotiations.

She said it is impressive to see the efforts made over the past year to implement reforms: despite the extraordinary circumstances, Ukraine has taken significant steps forward. According to her, this includes the draft law on the Constitutional Court, the new law on media, the law on advertising, the reform of important judicial institutions, the appointment of a new head of anti-corruption institutions. In addition, she said, they also welcome Ukrainian efforts aimed at adopting a new law on asset declarations, whereas Ukrainian authorities want to do more work to increase transparency and fight corruption.

The Swedish minister stated that the EU is aware that Ukraine would like to move forward to accession negotiations. She said it is quite obvious that this issue is important, helping Ukraine to continue reforms during an extremely difficult period.

In this regard, she expressed confidence that the oral assessment presented by the EC will be carefully studied by Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia for further promotion of reforms. The Minister also recalled that the main report on the expansion will be presented in autumn.

