Facts

10:41 23.06.2023

PACE calls for creation of registers of organizations, individuals working for Russia, evading sanctions – resolution

2 min read
PACE calls for creation of registers of organizations, individuals working for Russia, evading sanctions – resolution

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on the Council of Europe member states and observer states, as well as the European Union, to create a public register of organizations and individuals working in the interests of the Russian Federation, as well as a register of companies and individuals evading sanctions.

This is stated in the resolution "Political consequences of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine," adopted at the PACE plenary meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday.

Believing that an effective framework to address sanction avoidance should rest on the following elements, the Assembly calls on Council of Europe member and observer States and the European Union to take them into account: creating strategic European economic autonomy from Russian oil and gas that are used for Russian imperialistic geopolitical purposes; introducing measures to reduce the resale of Russian oil and gas to Europe via third countries.

The PACE recommendations also include expanding the list of individuals and entities targeted by the restrictive measures in the Russian Federation and third countries; identifying the major categories of entities and individuals which play a significant role in sanction avoidance, such as banks, insurance companies, financial advisers, financial institutions, transport and logistics companies, ports, and service companies.

According to the resolution, the problem of sanctions evasion will be solved by setting up effective mechanisms to monitor sanctions compliance, for instance a dedicated Task Force; introducing and implementing secondary sanctions, and monitoring compliance with them; as well as introducing international guidelines for financial institutions to assess risks carefully for customers and transactions prone to sanction avoidance.

The PACE also suggested considering the establishment of a pan-European body with the authority to investigate and prosecute persons involved in sanctions avoidance.

"Such a body (Task Force), like the Register of the States and entities, banks and firms that are circumventing sanctions, should be established as soon as possible and it should work in parallel with the Register of Damage," the resolution notes.

In addition, it suggested introducing monetary incentives for whistle-blowers reporting specific details of sanction avoidance.

Tags: #pace

MORE ABOUT

10:10 23.06.2023
PACE calls on states with Russian assets to create intl compensation mechanism to compensate Ukraine – resolution

PACE calls on states with Russian assets to create intl compensation mechanism to compensate Ukraine – resolution

15:51 20.06.2023
PACE profile committee backs draft resolution on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympic, Paralympic Games – Kravchuk

PACE profile committee backs draft resolution on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympic, Paralympic Games – Kravchuk

20:34 27.04.2023
Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

19:18 27.04.2023
PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

20:19 25.04.2023
PACE profile committee drafting resolution on removal of Russian, Belarusian athletes from participation in Olympic Games

PACE profile committee drafting resolution on removal of Russian, Belarusian athletes from participation in Olympic Games

18:43 23.01.2023
Ukrainian MPs take charge of two committees in PACE

Ukrainian MPs take charge of two committees in PACE

16:32 23.01.2023
Rada delegation rep elected Vice-President of PACE – MP

Rada delegation rep elected Vice-President of PACE – MP

10:28 14.10.2022
Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

15:57 13.10.2022
PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

11:23 13.10.2022
PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of Kherson shelling increased to two – regional authorities

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

PACE calls on states with Russian assets to create intl compensation mechanism to compensate Ukraine – resolution

Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

LATEST

EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

Death toll of Kherson shelling increased to two – regional authorities

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian military stop enemy's offensive in Kupyansk, Lymany directions – Maliar

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

Zelenskyy dismisses Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus – decree

Step to be taken towards Ukraine's membership in NATO at Vilnius summit – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD