Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

Estonia is allocating a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including medical supplies and equipment to combat drones, the Estonian Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

As reported, the military hospital will be transferred to the Ukrainian army in cooperation with Ireland. The aid package also includes medical equipment; mine clearance equipment; anti-drone equipment.

The Estonian Defense Ministry notes that it will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.