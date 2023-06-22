Number of victims of explosion in 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv up to three

Another body was pulled out from under the rubble of an exploded house in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the capital, said.

"From under the rubble of the house in Dniprovsky district, rescuers removed another body - a dead woman. The search and rescue operation continues," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, in Kyiv at 03.34 a 16-storey residential building on Malyshko Street exploded, previously due to a gas leak, resulting in a fire. As of 10.00, two dead and five injured were known. It was reported that 20 people were rescued from damaged apartments, the residents of the entire building were evacuated. It was noted that, according to rescuers, people could still remain in the damaged house.