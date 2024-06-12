Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration
The Russian occupation forces inflicted an attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.
"The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. There is damage. Fortunately, there are no casualties," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.
Earlier, Fedorov reported the sounds of explosion in the city.