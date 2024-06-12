Facts

15:32 12.06.2024

Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

1 min read
Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

The Russian occupation forces inflicted an attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. There is damage. Fortunately, there are no casualties," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Fedorov reported the sounds of explosion in the city.

Tags: #zaporizhia #explosion

MORE ABOUT

12:56 12.06.2024
EXPLOSION HEARD IN ZAPORIZHIA – REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION HEAD

EXPLOSION HEARD IN ZAPORIZHIA – REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION HEAD

19:44 23.05.2024
Invaders destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in Huliai-Pole

Invaders destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in Huliai-Pole

18:54 17.05.2024
Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

12:28 15.05.2024
Two 'arrivals' in Mykolaiv – regional administration

Two 'arrivals' in Mykolaiv – regional administration

17:39 10.05.2024
EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

17:28 09.05.2024
ODESA MAYOR REPORTS SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN CITY

ODESA MAYOR REPORTS SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN CITY

16:08 27.04.2024
Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

19:21 08.04.2024
Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

16:56 08.04.2024
Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

20:54 05.04.2024
Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

AD
AD
AD
AD