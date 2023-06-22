Facts

12:19 22.06.2023

Zelenskyy signs law restricting import, distribution of publishing products related to Russia, Belarus, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine

1 min read
The President of Ukraine signed the Law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning the establishment of restrictions on the import and distribution of publishing products concerning the Aggressor State, the Republic of Belarus, and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"I signed the law certain laws of Ukraine concerning the establishment of restrictions on the import and distribution of publishing products concerning the Aggressor State, the Republic of Belarus, and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. I consider the law correct," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

As the President of Ukraine noted, "the text of the law was sent to the EU institutions for additional assessment of whether certain norms of the law can affect the fulfillment of obligations regarding the protection of the rights of minorities, in particular linguistic ones, in the context of the recommendation of the European Commission Opinion on Ukraine's application for EU membership."

