20:46 21.06.2023

Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

The Bulgarian government is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in accordance with Ukrainian requests and available resources, Bulgarian Prime Minister Todor Tagaerev said, the BGNES news agency reports.

"In terms of volume, the assistance will be provided in the same volume as last time. We take out of warehouses what is in good condition, has a greater resource, but, let’s say, 30-40 years or more, and there is always a question with the cost, what exactly we mean and how this cost is calculated," Tagarev said.

At the same time, he noted that the issue of providing basic military equipment has not been discussed yet.

