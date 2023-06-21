Facts

20:26 21.06.2023

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine's National Guard

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori visited the training ground of the National Guard of Ukraine and met with its commander, Lieutenant General Yuriy Lebid.

"Today, Japanese Ambassador Matsuda visited the National Guard training ground and met with its commander, Lieutenant General Yuriy Lebid. The sides discussed their interaction in peacetime and wartime, as well as challenges related to the modern full-scale aggression of Russia," the Embassy said on Twitter.

