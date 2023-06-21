Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori visited the training ground of the National Guard of Ukraine and met with its commander, Lieutenant General Yuriy Lebid.

