12:07 20.06.2023

Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system already deployed in Ukraine – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the SAMP/T medium-range anti-aircraft missile system of Franco-Italian production has already been delivered to Ukraine, the RaiNews edition reports.

"Paris announced in early February the delivery of this analogue of the Patriot system. I am happy that I can announce together with my Italian colleague Giorgia Meloni that the French-Italian SAMP/T is now deployed and put into operation in Ukraine, where it protects key facilities and people's lives," the French President stressed, speaking in Paris about the missile defense of Europe.

RaiNews notes that SAMP/T MAMBA is the first long-range anti-missile system in Europe, which should help Ukraine cope with attacks by Russian drones, missiles and aircraft.

SAMP/T can destroy enemy aircraft at a range of 3 km to 100 km and ballistic missiles at a range of 3 km to 25 km, the height of the defeat - up to 25 km. All eight Aster-30 missiles, which are contained in one launcher, can be fired in one salvo in 10 seconds.

The developer and manufacturer of the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system is the European consortium Eurosam.

Tags: #macron #samp_t

