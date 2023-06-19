There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, Daria Herasymchuk, believes that there is currently no international structure in the world that could offer an effective mechanism for the return of our deported children.

"We have transferred all the existing lists and personal information on the deported children to international organizations. Unfortunately, there were no reverse actions. Thus, today there is no international structure that could offer an effective mechanism for the return of our deported children," Herasymchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She believes that "Ukraine has seen the total absence of a child protection system in the world."

"It is absent ‘at all.’ Yes, there are well–defined documents in the world within the framework of humanitarian law - the Geneva Convention, the UN Convention on the Protection of Children and others. But theoretically, they would have to work if all the signatories complied with these rules," she said.

"But we are talking about the fact that there is one signatory country, in this case the Russian Federation, which wanted to spit on all these rules, which it signed itself. It reads them in its own way, argues all its actions as it wants, namely with its fictional and absolutely painful imagination," Herasymchuk believes.

According to her, "the whole world was hoping for an organization that has the broadest mandate in this direction, if we are talking about the deported and forcibly displaced – this is the International Committee of the Red Cross. And not only about the deportees, because now we are talking, among other things, about the victims of the tragedy in connection with the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. It is the same here: those who hoped and counted on the fact that it was the International Committee of the Red Cross that was supposed to be the first organization on the spot and save people, unfortunately, it did not work in practice in Ukraine."