Facts

20:21 19.06.2023

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

2 min read
There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, Daria Herasymchuk, believes that there is currently no international structure in the world that could offer an effective mechanism for the return of our deported children.

"We have transferred all the existing lists and personal information on the deported children to international organizations. Unfortunately, there were no reverse actions. Thus, today there is no international structure that could offer an effective mechanism for the return of our deported children," Herasymchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She believes that "Ukraine has seen the total absence of a child protection system in the world."

"It is absent ‘at all.’ Yes, there are well–defined documents in the world within the framework of humanitarian law - the Geneva Convention, the UN Convention on the Protection of Children and others. But theoretically, they would have to work if all the signatories complied with these rules," she said.

"But we are talking about the fact that there is one signatory country, in this case the Russian Federation, which wanted to spit on all these rules, which it signed itself. It reads them in its own way, argues all its actions as it wants, namely with its fictional and absolutely painful imagination," Herasymchuk believes.

According to her, "the whole world was hoping for an organization that has the broadest mandate in this direction, if we are talking about the deported and forcibly displaced – this is the International Committee of the Red Cross. And not only about the deportees, because now we are talking, among other things, about the victims of the tragedy in connection with the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. It is the same here: those who hoped and counted on the fact that it was the International Committee of the Red Cross that was supposed to be the first organization on the spot and save people, unfortunately, it did not work in practice in Ukraine."

 

Tags: #world #children #structure

MORE ABOUT

20:06 19.06.2023
Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

13:03 19.06.2023
Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

09:57 05.06.2023
At least 500 Ukrainian children on list of innocent victims of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

At least 500 Ukrainian children on list of innocent victims of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

20:47 01.06.2023
Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

14:18 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

09:45 01.06.2023
All events for Children's Day cancelled in Kyiv

All events for Children's Day cancelled in Kyiv

18:34 31.05.2023
Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

Russia changes names, birth dates of illegally deported Ukrainian children – Vereschuk

13:43 31.05.2023
Kostin: Together with ICC, we establish entire structure of those involved in Ukrainian children abduction

Kostin: Together with ICC, we establish entire structure of those involved in Ukrainian children abduction

12:19 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Every day since February 24, 2022 - Children's Day

Zelenskyy: Every day since February 24, 2022 - Children's Day

11:41 25.05.2023
Stefanchuk: Over 19,000 cases of deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia already been recorded in criminal proceedings

Stefanchuk: Over 19,000 cases of deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia already been recorded in criminal proceedings

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Situation in east difficult, enemy tightens its forces, actively advancing in Lymany, Kupyansk directions

LATEST

Estonian opposition initiates vote of no confidence in PM

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, PMs of Netherlands, Denmark discuss Ukraine’s support by countries of Global South

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

European Commission to give first oral assessment of Ukraine as candidate country for EU membership on June 22

Ukraine receives EUR 63 mln from World Bank for payments to teachers, officials

Ukraine to establish state-owned Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LCC

Ukrainian aviation carry out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day – AFU General Staff

Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

AD
AD
AD
AD