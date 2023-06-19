Ukraine to establish state-owned Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LCC

The Government of Ukraine has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on the establishment of the Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LLC, which will ensure Ukraine's foreign economic interests in African states and provide advisory services for humanitarian assistance.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram, the relevant decision was made at the Monday government meeting.

Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LLC will operate on a permanent basis, 100% owned by the state. The authority to manage corporate rights is vested in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. The charter capital of the enterprise is UAH 1,000.