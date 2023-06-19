Facts

16:14 19.06.2023

Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has confirmed the liberation by the Defense Forces of the settlement of Pyatykhatky, Zaporizhia region.

“The soldiers of the 128th separate mountain-assault Zakarpattia brigade liberated the settlement of Pyatykhatky of Zaporizhia region from the Russian invaders. Glory to Ukraine and its soldiers,” wrote Zaluzhny on the Telegram channel.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also published a video of the work of the Ukrainian forces.

Earlier on June 19, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had liberated Pyatykhatky.

During two weeks of offensive operations, the units of the strategic group of troops Tavria de-occupied eight settlements: Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, and Pyatykhatky. The area liberated in the south is 113 square kilometers.

Tags: #armed_forces #zaluzhny

