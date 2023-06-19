Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

Russia could take 200,000-300,000 children out of Ukraine, Daria Herasymchuk, advisor to the President of Ukraine for children's rights and children's rehabilitation, has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to our calculations, we can talk about 200,000-300,000 children whom they could use. Why can't we give the exact figure? First, the territories have been occupied. There is no exact information about what happened to the children. Only after the de-occupation of a settlement, we can have accurate information – whether there is a family with this or that child. If not, we start looking for them," she said.

"Despite the fact that we are talking about 200,000-300,000 deported and forcibly taken out children, we currently have accurate information about only 19,499 such children," she said.

Herasymchuk said this information is in the National Information Bureau, a body accepting applications from parents, relatives, witnesses, and local authorities on the fact of deportation and forced displacement of a child.

"We are looking for a child also after the verification of this information by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the Security Service, and the Prosecutor General's Office. After a detailed check, the information enters the register of the National Information Bureau. Thus, with regard to 19,499 children, there is personal data for each, we understand who these children are and where they were abducted from, but this does not mean that we know where this child is," she said.