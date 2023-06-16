Facts

19:02 16.06.2023

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky, during a visit to Bakhmut district (Donetsk region), set tasks for the command of the brigades and tactical groups operating there and reported on the advance of the Ukrainian forces in this direction.

"The Bakhmut direction. The defense forces continue to move forward and liberate the Ukrainian land. I visited our soldiers on the front line. Together with the commanders of brigades and tactical groups, we determined the main tasks and planned further actions," Syrsky said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

He stressed that the goal of the AFU is the liberation of Ukrainian territories and they have an advantage for this.

"The enemy continues to transfer its military units near Bakhmut, concentrating large forces in this direction. But we have a clear task – the de-occupation of our territories. Our advantage is in quality, accuracy and motivation... Important work lies ahead. The enemy will be defeated," Syrsky said.

