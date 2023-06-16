Facts

12:45 16.06.2023

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

AFU Air Force: six Kinzhals, six Calibers, two UAVs destroyed

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), during the repulse of the missile attack, according to preliminary data, destroyed six aeroballistic missiles Kinzhal, six cruise missiles Caliber, two reconnaissance UAVs.

"According to preliminary data: six aeroballistic missiles Kinzhal; six cruise missiles Caliber; two reconnaissance UAVs. We are holding the sky!" the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

