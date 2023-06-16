Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa: I think in a year we will see completely different architecture of support among African countries in UN

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, believes that if proper and active work is carried out in a year, the architecture of Ukraine's support in the UN among African countries will change.

“A lot depends on our activity in the region, on dialogues and contacts at different levels, on Minister Kuleba's direct tour and on the upcoming visit of the presidents of African countries. But, I emphasize: we should not expect that a change in the positions of countries will occur in the short term. This is a ‘long game.’ And it requires strength, enthusiasm and faith. I believe that in the end it will become absolutely clear to African countries that Ukraine is fighting for the same values, freedoms, and rights for which these countries have been fighting and shedding blood for many years,” the ambassador said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she stressed that if Ukraine continues to carry out the right work, the level of support by African countries will increase.

“I think that in a year we will see a completely different architecture of support in the UN among African countries,” said Abravitova.

Now, as the Ambassador explained, sub-Saharan African countries have generally decided on their position, and most of them adhere to a neutral position. For example, countries such as Mozambique, saying that they are in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, are neutral.

“And Mozambique justifies this by the fact that in their Constitution there is a clause on non-alignment to any side of the military conflict,” said the diplomat.

At the same time, there is Botswana, which condemns Russia for aggression, and during the voting the country consistently takes a pro-Ukrainian position. The same applies to Zambia, explained Abravitova.

“At the same time, pressure from large countries that are politically influential, such as South Africa, or the desire not to stand in contention with this country, encourage many countries in the region to vote neutrally. That is, not to take a pro-Ukrainian position,” the ambassador said.

She also noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, African countries felt the consequences of aggression (price increases, creating shortages for certain goods), and therefore the topic of Ukraine appeared in the information field of countries, which was not before.

“African countries have realized how important Ukraine is for the food security of the region. Putin did not foresee much, we already understand this, but one of the elements is that he will put Ukraine on the map of African countries with his own hands. This has created many opportunities for Ukraine. But, unfortunately, we pay a lot for this, our people, our defenders are dying,” the Ambassador to South Africa said.

In addition, she added that today people in Africa already know where Mariupol and Kakhovka are located.

“Many concerned citizens write to us. Some of them are just sympathetic, some give friendly advice on how they would act in this situation. Therefore, the interest is really at a high level,” the ambassador summed up.