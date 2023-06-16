Whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian defenders, detained on territory of Hungary, established - Commissioner for Missing Persons

The whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian captured defenders held on the territory of Hungary, who were previously prisoners of war (POWs) in the Russian Federation, have been established, said Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated work of the Commissioner's team, it was established that there are currently 11 defenders of Ukraine on the territory of Hungary, whom the aggressor country kept as prisoners of war," according to a message posted on his Telegram channel.

Kotenko noted that the names of Ukrainian soldiers, the route of their movement to Hungary have now been established, their relatives and the relevant law enforcement agencies have been notified.

"It should be noted that so far there has been no information at all about seven out of 11 of our citizens whose place of detention has been established," the commissioner said.

Until the return of the military to the territory of Ukraine, they continue to be considered as missing under special circumstances in the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said on June 9 that the Hungarian charge d'affaires was invited to the Foreign Ministry for a substantive conversation about the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary.

According to him, from the public statements of the Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, Ukraine learned that Russia had transferred 11 Ukrainians of Hungarian origin to Budapest.