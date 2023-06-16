Facts

10:50 16.06.2023

Whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian defenders, detained on territory of Hungary, established - Commissioner for Missing Persons

2 min read

The whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian captured defenders held on the territory of Hungary, who were previously prisoners of war (POWs) in the Russian Federation, have been established, said Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated work of the Commissioner's team, it was established that there are currently 11 defenders of Ukraine on the territory of Hungary, whom the aggressor country kept as prisoners of war," according to a message posted on his Telegram channel.

Kotenko noted that the names of Ukrainian soldiers, the route of their movement to Hungary have now been established, their relatives and the relevant law enforcement agencies have been notified.

"It should be noted that so far there has been no information at all about seven out of 11 of our citizens whose place of detention has been established," the commissioner said.

Until the return of the military to the territory of Ukraine, they continue to be considered as missing under special circumstances in the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said on June 9 that the Hungarian charge d'affaires was invited to the Foreign Ministry for a substantive conversation about the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary.

According to him, from the public statements of the Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, Ukraine learned that Russia had transferred 11 Ukrainians of Hungarian origin to Budapest.

Tags: #hungary #defenders

MORE ABOUT

14:44 09.06.2023
Hungary confirms transfer of 11 Ukrainian POWs by Russia

Hungary confirms transfer of 11 Ukrainian POWs by Russia

13:14 30.05.2023
Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine returns bodies of another 79 fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

09:56 16.05.2023
Hungary blocks tranche of European Peace Facility for weapons for Ukraine - media

Hungary blocks tranche of European Peace Facility for weapons for Ukraine - media

20:28 25.04.2023
Hungary bans imports from Ukraine of 25 types of agricultural products; tightens transit rules

Hungary bans imports from Ukraine of 25 types of agricultural products; tightens transit rules

19:13 24.04.2023
Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

16:47 24.04.2023
Hungarian Grain Association against ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Hungarian Grain Association against ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products

19:45 20.03.2023
Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

18:28 09.03.2023
Orban announces possible revision of Hungary's relations with Russia in coming years

Orban announces possible revision of Hungary's relations with Russia in coming years

20:19 07.03.2023
Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

11:50 04.02.2023
Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa speak about role of South Africa in ‘peace plan’ African leaders will bring to in Kyiv on June 16

European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

LATEST

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

President of South Africa, together with other African leaders, visit Bucha

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa: I think in a year we will see completely different architecture of support among African countries in UN

AFU eliminate 590 occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, nine artillery systems, 24 UAVs – General Staff

Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

AFU General Staff: Russian troops carry out five missile strikes, more than 20 attacks from MLRS over day

Energoatom informed on Russians' intention to switch ZNPP-5 to cold shutdown – company's head

Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa speak about role of South Africa in ‘peace plan’ African leaders will bring to in Kyiv on June 16

European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

Ukrainian forces advance up to 3 km in Mala Tokmachka area, up to 7 km south of Velyka Novosilka over week - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD