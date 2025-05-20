Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:03 20.05.2025

Hungary announces detection of two more 'Ukrainian spies'

1 min read

Hungarian national security services have detected two more "Ukrainian spies," Hungarian State Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Relations Zoltan Kovacs said.

"Roland Tseber, an illegal officer of Ukrainian intelligence, biult ties with opposition figures; István Holló is under criminal investigation for espionage," Kovacs said on the X social network on Tuesday.

He said Tseber organized meetings with political and military figures to sway Hungary's stance on the conflict in Ukraine. His growing influence led to a travel ban in 2024. Holló, a pure Ukrainian national, sought military and energy intelligence linked to Ukraine's war demands.

Kovacs said this activity fits a classic influence operation aiming to discredit Hungary internationally and pressure the government to shift its policy towards Ukraine.

Tags: #hungary #kovacs

