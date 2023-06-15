IAEA chief begins delayed visit to ZNPP – Energoatom

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has begun a visit to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP, Energoatom reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said on Wednesday that Grossi's visit to ZNPP on June 14 was postponed for security reasons, and this issue will be resolved in the coming days, taking into account the situation regarding military operations.