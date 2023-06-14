Facts

18:07 14.06.2023

NATO allies still continuing consultations on how exactly prospect of Ukraine's membership to be spelled out at Vilnius summit – Stoltenberg

2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that consultations on exactly how the prospect of Ukraine's membership will be spelled out in the final documents of the alliance summit to be held in Vilnius in July are still ongoing, but he is convinced that the allies will be able to find a good solution.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, answering the question whether the allies agreed on the words to be used in Vilnius regarding Ukraine's membership in the alliance, which would go further than the statement dated 2008, the Secretary General said that their consultations are underway. He didn’t reveal the details so as not to complicate the consultations. However, he said that the allies have come to agreement on many provisions regarding Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

Stoltenberg stated that, first of all, the allies agreed that the doors of NATO are open, which was demonstrated by the invitation to Finland and Sweden at the last summit in Madrid last year. The Secretary General also said that they agreed that Ukraine would be a member of the alliance repeating this this again and again. And, thirdly, they all agree that it is Ukraine and NATO allies who will decide when the time comes for Ukraine to become a member of the alliance. According to Stoltenberg, it is more important that they agreed on the fact that now the most urgent task is to ensure that Ukraine wins as a sovereign and independent state.

He also indicated that he expects the allies to approve a multi-year program at the summit, under which Kyiv will be assisted in the transition from Soviet standards to NATO standards, which will make Ukraine fully compatible with NATO.

