Invaders fire at car with foresters in Sumy region, 6 people killed

On Tuesday, June 13, Russian invaders fired at a forestry vehicle in Sumy region, the press service of the Sumy regional prosecutor's office reports.

"According to the investigation, on June 13, 2023, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, they fired at a UAZ vehicle moving through the territory of the Seredyno-Buda territorial community. As a result of the shelling, according to preliminary data, six people, including two civilians and four forestry workers, received injuries incompatible with life," the message says.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.