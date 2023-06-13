Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

As of 13:00 on Tuesday, June 13, it is known about 10 killed as a result of a strike on Kryvyi Rih, said head of the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"As of 13:00, ten people were killed, one remains under the rubble, 28 injured, 12 of them are placed in hospitals in the city in an average, serious and very serious condition," Vilkul wrote on the Telegram channel.

The rescue operation continues.

Wednesday, June 14, is declared a Day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.

Earlier it was reported about 25 wounded and six killed.