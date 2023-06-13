Facts

13:38 13.06.2023

Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

1 min read
Vilkul: number of victims of Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases to 10, another 28 injured

As of 13:00 on Tuesday, June 13, it is known about 10 killed as a result of a strike on Kryvyi Rih, said head of the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"As of 13:00, ten people were killed, one remains under the rubble, 28 injured, 12 of them are placed in hospitals in the city in an average, serious and very serious condition," Vilkul wrote on the Telegram channel.

The rescue operation continues.

Wednesday, June 14, is declared a Day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.

Earlier it was reported about 25 wounded and six killed.

Tags: #killed #kryvyi_rih

MORE ABOUT

14:41 13.06.2023
Death toll of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 11, search and rescue operation completed - Regional Administration

Death toll of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 11, search and rescue operation completed - Regional Administration

09:59 13.06.2023
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih after Russia’s missile attack increases to six – Vilkul

Death toll in Kryvyi Rih after Russia’s missile attack increases to six – Vilkul

19:00 05.06.2023
Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

14:01 26.05.2023
Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

11:09 10.05.2023
AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in Ukraine

13:45 03.05.2023
Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

11:42 03.05.2023
Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

16:21 02.05.2023
Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

18:12 01.05.2023
Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

19:17 28.04.2023
Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

AD

HOT NEWS

Venice Commission calls on Ukraine to take systematic approach to anti-oligarchic policy

Death toll of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 11, search and rescue operation completed - Regional Administration

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

Russians shelling Kherson – regional administration head

AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

LATEST

Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Venice Commission calls on Ukraine to take systematic approach to anti-oligarchic policy

Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

France sends two teams of investigators, forensic experts to Ukraine to help investigate environmental crimes - MFA

Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct counteroffensive in at least three sectors of front on Monday – ISW

Ukrainian forces advance from 500 meters to 1 km per day in Berdiansk direction - AFU General Staff

Russians shelling Kherson – regional administration head

AFU eliminate 470 occupiers, four tanks, six armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, a helicopter – General Staff

Ten out of 14 cruise missiles eliminated in Ukrainian sky – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance 6.5 km in Donetsk, Tavriyske operational areas over week, liberate seven settlements – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD