Facts

09:39 13.06.2023

President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

1 min read
President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola urged not to leave Russia's attack on the Kakhovka HPP unanswered and to help Ukraine even more.

“Russia's attack to destroy the Kakhovka Dam was barbaric and horrific. Aimed against innocent Ukrainian families who are now left without homes and clean water. It cannot be left unanswered,” she said on Twitter Monday evening.

Metsola urged to help Ukraine even more.

“Those responsible of war crimes will face justice,” she added.

Tags: #metsola #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

16:56 12.06.2023
Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

16:36 12.06.2023
Humanitarian situation in Ukraine significantly deteriorates after destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, about 700,000 people need drinking water – UN Dpty Sec Gen

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine significantly deteriorates after destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, about 700,000 people need drinking water – UN Dpty Sec Gen

15:46 12.06.2023
As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

11:39 12.06.2023
Russia continues to deny UN access to occupied territory flooded due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam – Kyslytsya

Russia continues to deny UN access to occupied territory flooded due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam – Kyslytsya

17:05 10.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

13:55 10.06.2023
Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

18:29 09.06.2023
Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

Local media in Crimea keep silence about undermining of Kakhovkay HPP dam by Russian troops – AFU General Staff

13:49 09.06.2023
Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

13:42 09.06.2023
Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

13:32 09.06.2023
Japan to provide $5 mln aid through intl organizations to Ukrainians affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion

Japan to provide $5 mln aid through intl organizations to Ukrainians affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian troops advance 6.5 km in Donetsk, Tavriyske operational areas over week, liberate seven settlements – Maliar

Death toll in Kryvyi Rih after Russia’s missile attack increases to six – Vilkul

Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainian troops advance 6.5 km in Donetsk, Tavriyske operational areas over week, liberate seven settlements – Maliar

Death toll in Kryvyi Rih after Russia’s missile attack increases to six – Vilkul

Zelenskyy announces disappointing results of checking shelters across country

Zelenskyy promises internationally meaningful week

AFU eliminates 540 occupiers, seven UAVs, 11 units of cars and special equipment, five armored vehicles, ten artillery systems, five enemy tanks – General Staff

URCS delivering humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flood caused by invaders’ explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Sanofi pharma's humanitarian aid to Ukraine is almost UAH 1.5 bln since beginning of war

SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

Ukraine, Moldova agree to construct bridge across Dniester

IAEA head traveling to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD