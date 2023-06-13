President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola urged not to leave Russia's attack on the Kakhovka HPP unanswered and to help Ukraine even more.

“Russia's attack to destroy the Kakhovka Dam was barbaric and horrific. Aimed against innocent Ukrainian families who are now left without homes and clean water. It cannot be left unanswered,” she said on Twitter Monday evening.

Metsola urged to help Ukraine even more.

“Those responsible of war crimes will face justice,” she added.