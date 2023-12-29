Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended until December 31, 2024 the period of the experimental project for the construction of main water pipelines due to the need to eliminate the negative consequences associated with the destruction of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.