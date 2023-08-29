Facts

16:08 29.08.2023

Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken part in the events on the occasion of Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine near the Memorial Wall of Saint Michael's Cathedral.

Every year on August 29, Ukraine honors the memory of Ukrainians who gave their lives defending their country, its independence, territorial integrity, freedom and Ukraine's right to be among free nations, the head of state said.

"Words are never enough to express what we feel. And let the tears that will be shed today, let the silence that will sound louder than any words, let our respect, which is absolutely sincere, tell everyone what we really feel and how grateful we are to all our defenders, whose lives became the life of Ukraine. May the memory of all our warriors be blessed! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

