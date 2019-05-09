Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War.

"Today we are proud to celebrate with all the older people who were destined to go through the deadly fire of the Second World War. The magnificent achievement and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people made a significant and victorious contribution to the defeat of the Nazis and their satellites, rightly recognized by history and the international community," the head of state said in his official address.

He said that it was precisely on the territory of Ukraine that the elite military units of the Nazis were defeated and the further fate of the war and the overall victory of the anti-Hitler coalition were finally decided.

Poroshenko said that "the human dimension of the price of this victory is the millions of lives of our countrymen who have not returned from frontlines, concentration camps, hard labor, shot and tortured, died prematurely from wounds, hunger and repression in the postwar years. We remember those who had lost their lives."

"For five years in a row, the descendants of the famous victors over Nazism with arms defend the freedom and civilized choice of the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression. Eastern territories of Ukraine have become an outpost of a peaceful united Europe. I am sure that together with democratic nations we will win in the struggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, we will not allow the repetition of another large-scale war on the European continent," the head of state said.

The president expressed deep gratitude for the great deeds and labor achievements of war veterans, wished them good health, family comfort and well-being.

Poroshenko also noted the role of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units in the defense of the modern borders of the state.

"Thanks to your patriotism and dedication multiplied by nationwide support, the enemy was stopped. A significant part of the native land was liberated. Ukraine is justifiably proud of its heroes. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I thank you for the strong defense of the country. I wish everyone peace, well-being and new achievements. Congratulations on the Victory Day over Nazism! Glory to Ukraine!" the head of state said.