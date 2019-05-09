Facts

13:08 09.05.2019

Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

2 min read
Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War.

"Today we are proud to celebrate with all the older people who were destined to go through the deadly fire of the Second World War. The magnificent achievement and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people made a significant and victorious contribution to the defeat of the Nazis and their satellites, rightly recognized by history and the international community," the head of state said in his official address.

He said that it was precisely on the territory of Ukraine that the elite military units of the Nazis were defeated and the further fate of the war and the overall victory of the anti-Hitler coalition were finally decided.

Poroshenko said that "the human dimension of the price of this victory is the millions of lives of our countrymen who have not returned from frontlines, concentration camps, hard labor, shot and tortured, died prematurely from wounds, hunger and repression in the postwar years. We remember those who had lost their lives."

"For five years in a row, the descendants of the famous victors over Nazism with arms defend the freedom and civilized choice of the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression. Eastern territories of Ukraine have become an outpost of a peaceful united Europe. I am sure that together with democratic nations we will win in the struggle for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, we will not allow the repetition of another large-scale war on the European continent," the head of state said.

The president expressed deep gratitude for the great deeds and labor achievements of war veterans, wished them good health, family comfort and well-being.

Poroshenko also noted the role of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units in the defense of the modern borders of the state.

"Thanks to your patriotism and dedication multiplied by nationwide support, the enemy was stopped. A significant part of the native land was liberated. Ukraine is justifiably proud of its heroes. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I thank you for the strong defense of the country. I wish everyone peace, well-being and new achievements. Congratulations on the Victory Day over Nazism! Glory to Ukraine!" the head of state said.

Tags: #russian_aggression #victory_day #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 09.05.2019
Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

11:53 09.05.2019
War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

11:35 09.05.2019
Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

09:44 08.05.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

18:48 07.05.2019
Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

13:15 07.05.2019
Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

11:56 07.05.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

09:19 07.05.2019
More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

18:17 06.05.2019
Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

16:18 06.05.2019
Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

LATEST

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD