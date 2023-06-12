Facts

10:32 12.06.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko discussed issues of support and restoration of Kyiv region.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society met with head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko to discuss the development and restoration of the region, which was one of the first to take on the attack of the Russian Federation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the URCS support in the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions, the development of the Mental Health Center, participation in the rehabilitation and social adaptation of people affected by the war.

The parties paid special attention to the issue of assistance to those evacuated from Kherson region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is ready to provide the evacuees with food and hygiene kits, kitchen appliances," the URCS said.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the URCS in Kyiv region has provided more than 75,000 internally displaced persons with humanitarian assistance, carried out psychosocial support activities for more than 7,000 people, provided shelters for more than 500 bourgeois women, and provided support to medical and social institutions.

The URCS allocated about UAH 20 million to restore windows damaged by explosions in houses in Kyiv region and UAH 1,400 to finance the Shelter program. In addition, the URCS restored five health care institutions.

