15:09 08.06.2023

Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

NATO countries will not send troops to the territory of Ukraine until the end of the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Until the end of the war on the territory of Ukraine, foreign states will not send their troops to Ukraine. Moreover, we do not ask for this. We say: give us weapons," Kuleba said on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 television program on Thursday.

Kuleba also said that after Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, when the war ends, Ukrainian brigades will be stationed in other NATO countries and will protect them.

The minister reiterated that Ukraine's membership in NATO cannot end the war, but it will prevent new wars.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told The Guardian that as part of the discussion on future security guarantees for Ukraine, individual NATO members may agree to the introduction of their troops into Ukrainian territory.

According to Rasmussen, if NATO fails to decide on steps for Ukraine's membership or its security guarantee at the Vilnius summit, "there is a clear possibility that some countries individually might take action."

"We know that Poland is very engaged in providing concrete assistance to Ukraine. And I wouldn’t exclude the possibility that Poland would engage even stronger in this context on a national basis and be followed by the Baltic states, maybe including the possibility of troops on the ground," Rasmussen said.

According to the former Secretary General of the Alliance, Warsaw "would seriously consider going in and assemble a coalition of the willing if Ukraine doesn’t get anything in Vilnius," and it would be quite legal for Ukraine to seek such military assistance.

