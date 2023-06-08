Zelenskyy arrives in Kherson region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson region, where he held a coordination meeting to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"There are many important issues: the operational situation in the region, which has developed as a result of the disaster, the evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, the elimination of an emergency caused by a dam explosion, the organization of life support for flooded territories. The prospects for updating the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation in the zone of a man-made disaster," he said on Thursday in the Telegram channel.

"It is important to calculate the losses and allocate funds for compensation to residents affected by the disaster, and develop a program to compensate for losses or relocate enterprises within Kherson," he also said.