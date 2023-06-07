Facts

20:06 07.06.2023

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy briefed Macron about the current situation in Kherson region, which suffered as a result of the Russian invaders blowing up the dam at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

In addition, the interlocutors dwelled on the environmental and humanitarian consequences of this Russian terrorist attack. The President of Ukraine spoke about the urgent needs to eliminate the disaster.

The heads of state also discussed the possibility of using international mechanisms to conduct an investigation in order to establish all the circumstances of the explosion of the structures of Kakhovka HPP.

Zelenskyy told Macron about his conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and about an agreement to tighten control at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the leaders also agreed to continue defense cooperation, in particular to protect the Ukrainian sky. The importance of starting the training of Ukrainian pilots of combat aircraft as soon as possible was noted.

They also discussed possible formats for providing Ukraine with security guarantees before gaining NATO membership and expectations from the Vilnius summit of the Alliance.

The heads of state also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian state thanked for the opportunity to take part in the summit of the European Political Community, which took place in Moldova, as well as for supporting Ukraine within the UN Security Council.

Tags: #investigation #france #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

20:44 07.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

16:21 07.06.2023
Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

Finland ready to provide aid to Ukraine in connection with destruction of Kakhovka dam

15:34 07.06.2023
EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

15:05 07.06.2023
Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

Some 29 settlements in Kherson region flooded – Interior Minister

13:49 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

11:06 07.06.2023
Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

11:06 07.06.2023
Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

Russia tried to convene UNSC meeting, accusing Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka HPP dam – Kuleba

10:39 07.06.2023
UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

10:28 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

Some 1,894 people already been evacuated from Kherson and region, 30 settlements flooded – Klymenko

Ukrainian forces not launched counteroffensive yet – Danilov

LATEST

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

About 1,000 Russian servicemen are now in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

Some 1,894 people already been evacuated from Kherson and region, 30 settlements flooded – Klymenko

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Ukrainian forces not launched counteroffensive yet – Danilov

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD