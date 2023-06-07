Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy briefed Macron about the current situation in Kherson region, which suffered as a result of the Russian invaders blowing up the dam at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

In addition, the interlocutors dwelled on the environmental and humanitarian consequences of this Russian terrorist attack. The President of Ukraine spoke about the urgent needs to eliminate the disaster.

The heads of state also discussed the possibility of using international mechanisms to conduct an investigation in order to establish all the circumstances of the explosion of the structures of Kakhovka HPP.

Zelenskyy told Macron about his conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and about an agreement to tighten control at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the leaders also agreed to continue defense cooperation, in particular to protect the Ukrainian sky. The importance of starting the training of Ukrainian pilots of combat aircraft as soon as possible was noted.

They also discussed possible formats for providing Ukraine with security guarantees before gaining NATO membership and expectations from the Vilnius summit of the Alliance.

The heads of state also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian state thanked for the opportunity to take part in the summit of the European Political Community, which took place in Moldova, as well as for supporting Ukraine within the UN Security Council.