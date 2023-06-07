Facts

19:22 07.06.2023

Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen use every opportunity to conduct additional training and strengthen their combat power, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

According to Zaluzhny on his Telegram channel, company tactical drills were held in full force by 214 separate special battalions.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a corresponding video from the training of the military.

"We worked out assault actions and interaction between units with the involvement of armored vehicles. We are training to be stronger in battle," the battalion commander said.

Tags: #training #zaluzhny

