14:46 21.02.2025

URCS holds training for psychological first aid instructors

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) held a five-day training course for instructors in psychological first aid in Lviv.

“From February 17 to February 21, 2025, the team of the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Department of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, with the support of the European Commission within the framework of the #EU4Health program, conducted training for future trainers in psychological first aid (PFA),” the URCS wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The goal of the training was to improve the knowledge and skills of trainers and instructors in order to ensure a high level of training in providing psychological first aid.

Participants mastered practical skills in supporting people in crisis situations, which will help them not only effectively assist those who find themselves in stressful circumstances, but also teach others.

 

Tags: #psychological #training #instructors #urcs

