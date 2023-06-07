Facts

18:19 07.06.2023

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland will give Ukraine ten water tankers and ten pumps for pumping water from flooded places due to the blowing up of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by Russians, Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kamiński said.

"Due to the dramatic situation of the civilian population after Russia destroyed the dam on the Dnieper River in Nova Kakhovka, Prime Minister Mariusz Kamiński and I decided to transfer ten water tankers with a capacity of 18,000 liters and ten high-performance pumps to Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

