Facts

12:30 07.06.2023

URCS volunteers evacuate people with limited mobility from flood zones of Kherson city and region

1 min read
Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and evacuating people with limited mobility from zones of flooding.

"In the city of Kherson and Kherson region, the evacuation of the population continues. Over the past day, with the joint efforts of volunteers from the rapid response units of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, 79 people with limited mobility were evacuated. They were sent to temporary accommodation places where they will be safe," URCS wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Tags: #help #flood #urcs

