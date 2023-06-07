Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

Every Russian terrorist attack, including the bombing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, only increases the amount of reparations that the Russian Federation will pay for the crimes committed, and not for the chances of the occupiers to stay on Ukrainian soil, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“The disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant caused by Russian terrorists will not stop Ukraine and Ukrainians. We will still liberate all our land. And each Russian act of terrorism increases only the amount of reparations that Russia will pay for its crimes, not the chances of the occupiers to stay on our land,” he said in his evening video address.

The Head of State called the destruction of the dam and other structures of the hydroelectric power station by the Russian occupiers an ecological bomb of mass destruction, for the use of which the Russian Federation will be responsible.

"For the sake of its own security, the world should show now that Russia will not get away with such terror. The Prosecutor General has already appealed to the Prosecutor Office of the International Criminal Court to involve international justice in the investigation of the dam explosion," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that currently the authorities at all levels are doing everything to save people and provide drinking water to those who received it from the Kakhovka reservoir, and thanked all involved rescuers, military, representatives of local communities for helping people from the southern regions flooded as a result of the terrorist attack.

"Kryvyi Rih and the whole Dnipropetrovsk region, cities and villages of Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia - no matter how difficult it is, we must help people … It is very important now to take care of each other and help as much as possible," the president said.