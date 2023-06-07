Grossi says he will personally lead mission on rotation of IAEA inspectors at ZNPP next week due to situation with Kakhovka HPP

On Tuesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that in view of the situation at the Kakhovka HPP, he will personally go next week to the Zaporizhia NPP, where the agency's experts will rotate.

“After concerning developments following the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam, I will be leading the next rotation of our IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhia NPP (ISAMZ) next week with a reinforced team. Crucial moment for nuclear safety,” Grossi said on Twitter.