19:14 06.06.2023

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council and intends to appeal to the International Criminal Court after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We have talked with the EU, NATO, the OSCE, and we are also convening a UN Security Council [meeting]. And we will also appeal to representatives of the International Criminal Court," he said.

"I really want a reaction from countries that pay special attention to environmental issues. From Asia, Latin America," Zelenskyy added.

"In our opinion, this is a crime. The Prosecutor General's Office has already registered. Classification today is ecocide," he said.

According to him, the information about the mining of the Kakhovka HPP "was from our intelligence, we then shared this information with partners."

"The Ministry of the Interior was preparing for the relevant things, and the prime minister understood how he would act. We understand that from 35 to 38 settlements will be flooded," the President said.

According to him, "we understand that there will be big problems, they already exist and therefore we were preparing for the supply of drinking water. There will be big problems with drinking water even where it is not flooded. Throughout the region, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

"It is clear that the consequences of the tragedy will be clear about a week after the water recedes," he said.

