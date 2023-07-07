Facts

10:12 07.07.2023

Military, police doing all possible to prevent explosion of Kyiv HPP – regional police chief

2 min read

The military and police are on duty around the clock to prevent the undermining of Kyiv hydroelectric power station in the town of Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, and an algorithm of actions in case of an emergency has been worked out, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, he said hydroelectric power stations in Ukraine were built in such a way that it was virtually impossible to destroy them with a missile strike.

"Kakhovka HPP was destroyed from the inside by laying a very large amount of explosives. That is, in order to destroy Kyiv HPP, a powerful sabotage and reconnaissance work of the enemy is needed – we are doing everything to prevent this from happening," Nebytov said.

According to him, during the war, all critical infrastructure facilities, not only hydroelectric power plants, are under the protection of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and partly the police, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard these facilities around the clock.

"After the terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, the police of Kyiv region increased patrolling near Kyiv HPP to respond to the situation and change the current operational situation. For example, when a suspicious car is detained, the police quickly take the driver away for training so as not to create any unusual situation near the hydroelectric power plant," the chief of the regional police said.

In addition, he said, the police, together with the relevant government structures and local governments, worked out an algorithm of actions in the event of a blowing up of the dam of Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

"The algorithm of actions in case of an emergency has been fully worked out, everyone has spoken at the headquarters of the defense of Kyiv and Kyiv region, but this information, of course, is restricted. strengthening actions. As for the police directly, we are talking about additional patrols around the perimeter. I assure you, the work is carried out 24/7 and does not stop," Nebytov said.

Tags: #kyiv_hpp #kakhovka_hpp #nebytov

