Facts

15:43 06.06.2023

Zelenskyy on blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Russia guilty of cruel ecocide, the world must respond

2 min read
Zelenskyy on blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Russia guilty of cruel ecocide, the world must respond

The world community must respond to the act of ecocide committed by Russian invaders on Ukrainian land, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, commenting on the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"Now Russia is guilty of brutal ecocide. Any comments are superfluous. The world must react. Russia is at war against life, against nature, against civilization. Russia must leave the Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror," Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel.

He illustrated the message with a video of the destroyed dam and the consequences of its destruction.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the Bucharest Nine summit, the head of the Ukrainian state said that the Russian Federation had been controlling both the dam and the entire Kakhovka HPP for more than a year, stressing that it was "physically unrealistic" to blow it up somehow from the outside or by shelling.

"It was mined. It was mined by the Russian occupiers and blown up by them. Russia detonated a bomb of mass ecological destruction. This is the greatest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades. This is the most dangerous terrorist in the world. And therefore, Russia's defeat is a defeat that we will ensure anyway, will be the most significant contribution to the security of our region, our Europe, and the whole world," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, in connection with the explosions by the occupiers on the night of Tuesday at the Kakhovka HPP, a pretrial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of ecocide and violation of the rules of war (Article 441, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #kakhovka_hpp #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:53 06.06.2023
Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

20:44 06.06.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

19:01 06.06.2023
Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

18:33 06.06.2023
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspends steel production to reduce water consumption in critical conditions

17:00 06.06.2023
Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

Ukraine to build new plant on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo head

16:38 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

15:45 06.06.2023
Destruction of Kakhovka HPP by invaders can be equated to use of weapons of mass destruction – Yermak

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP by invaders can be equated to use of weapons of mass destruction – Yermak

15:43 06.06.2023
Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

15:24 06.06.2023
Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

13:35 06.06.2023
NATO Secretary General: blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP is outrageous act, once again demonstrating cruelty of Russian war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General: blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP is outrageous act, once again demonstrating cruelty of Russian war in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

LATEST

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Ukraine joins EU transport network development program

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

AD
AD
AD
AD