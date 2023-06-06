Zelenskyy on blowing up Kakhovka HPP: Russia guilty of cruel ecocide, the world must respond

The world community must respond to the act of ecocide committed by Russian invaders on Ukrainian land, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, commenting on the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"Now Russia is guilty of brutal ecocide. Any comments are superfluous. The world must react. Russia is at war against life, against nature, against civilization. Russia must leave the Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror," Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel.

He illustrated the message with a video of the destroyed dam and the consequences of its destruction.

Earlier, addressing the participants of the Bucharest Nine summit, the head of the Ukrainian state said that the Russian Federation had been controlling both the dam and the entire Kakhovka HPP for more than a year, stressing that it was "physically unrealistic" to blow it up somehow from the outside or by shelling.

"It was mined. It was mined by the Russian occupiers and blown up by them. Russia detonated a bomb of mass ecological destruction. This is the greatest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades. This is the most dangerous terrorist in the world. And therefore, Russia's defeat is a defeat that we will ensure anyway, will be the most significant contribution to the security of our region, our Europe, and the whole world," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, in connection with the explosions by the occupiers on the night of Tuesday at the Kakhovka HPP, a pretrial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of ecocide and violation of the rules of war (Article 441, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).