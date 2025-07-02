Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:18 02.07.2025

Ukraine clarifying with USA details of supply of defense support at all working levels – Zelenskyy

2 min read

Currently, Ukraine and the United States are clarifying the details of the supply of defense support, in particular, air defense, at all working levels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today there were reports by the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. In particular, on relations with the United States of America. Currently, at the working levels between Ukraine and the United States, all the details of the supply of defense support, including the air defense component, are being clarified. One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

As reported, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles, announced the suspension of supplies to Ukraine of Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery shells, drones and missiles for F-16 fighters due to concerns that U.S. weapons stocks had become too low.

Politico, citing its own sources, reported that the initial decision to suspend the supply of part of the aid promised to Ukraine during the administration of former U.S. President Joseph Biden was made in early June, but it only comes into effect now. It is noted that the Trump administration has not requested further assistance to Ukraine, although the Biden administration has enough funds left to last Ukraine for several more months.

Colby later said the Pentagon "continues to provide the president with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine."

After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine John Ginkel. "The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The Ministry of Defense later reported that the Ukrainian side had not received any messages from the United States about the suspension of the agreed defense assistance and requested a telephone conversation with the U.S. side in connection with information about the delay in the delivery of certain elements of previously allocated defense assistance packages from the United States.

Tags: #ukraine #usa

