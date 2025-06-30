Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

The amount of aid from Germany this year will be approximately EUR 9 billion, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that most of the money can be focused on Ukrainian production.

"Indeed, Germany is providing the greatest support in Europe today, and after the increase this year, it will be within EUR 9 billion. This is very tangible assistance, especially at this moment," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv.

The President recalled that he discussed domestic production in Ukraine, in particular long-range drones, as well as cooperation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the country's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"I really hope that most of the money allocated by the German federal government can be focused specifically on Ukrainian production. I would like to discuss this with you in detail today," Zelenskyy said, addressing the head of the German Foreign Ministry.