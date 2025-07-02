Kyivstar TV, MEGOGO sign co-exclusive agreement with Paramount+

Ukrainian OTT platforms MEGOGO and Kyivstar TV, which are among the three largest on the market, have signed a co-exclusive agreement with the international media service Paramount+ for a period of one year with the potential for extension to three years, which provides for the expansion of the library of films, series, animation and premiere titles of Paramount+ on both platforms.

"We are talking about more than 200 films, 1,250 hours of animation and dozens of popular series - all with a Ukrainian-language track. This is one of the largest localizations of global content for the Ukrainian market in recent times," the press release said on Wednesday.

According to it, Kyivstar TV and MEGOGO are investing equally in the creation of voiceovers to ensure high-quality and timely dubbing. The adaptation is being worked on by 1+1 Production, MEGOGO Voice, Sunnysiders and 15K3 studios. Most of the main titles will have voiceovers at the time of launch, the rest will appear gradually.

On Kyivstar TV, Paramount+ content will be available in the "Premium HD" and "Family" packages, as well as in a special thematic playlist Paramount+ Kids.

On MEGOGO — within the "Maximum" and "Optimal" subscriptions, as well as – MEGOPACK XL.

As stated in the announcement, since July 1, such titles as Dexter, Elementary, Yellowstone, all eight seasons of the series Charmed, Billions have appeared on the platforms, and during the month Halo, Tulsa King, 1923, and the new series The Agency will also be available. In addition to films and series, viewers will have access to a large library of animated episodes - from SpongeBob SquarePants to Paw Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

MEGOGO is an international media service founded in 2011 in Kyiv. It is a leader among OTT platforms in Ukraine, operates in the countries of Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the South Caucasus, and a significant part of the catalog is available worldwide (except for the Russian Federation and Belarus).

Kyivstar TV is a joint project of Kyivstar and 1+1 media, founded on December 11, 2019. At the end of last year, the project announced its entry into second place among streaming platforms in Ukraine and the preservation of leadership ambitions.