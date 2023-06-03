Facts

12:53 03.06.2023

Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

2 min read
Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that if progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile and drone manufacturers remains as slow, then "the frankness of this public conversation will have to be taken to an even higher level" with specific countries.

At a joint briefing with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Kyiv, Kuleba said that one of the topics of the talks was sanctions against Russian defense enterprises involved in the manufacture of missiles and drones.

"We worked at all sites, called, and handed over lists of 36 Russian military-industrial companies. It was in November. From the list that we asked for, frankly, only a small part of the companies fell under the sanctions. What do we see? Continuous missile attacks and drone attacks," the minister said.

He added that if it goes on like this, then "the frankness of this public conversation will have to be taken to an even higher level with specific countries and explanations of why someone does not want to apply these sanctions."

"And then let our colleagues publicly explain to their citizens and Ukrainians why there is a problem with applying sanctions against a Russian plant that produces missiles that kill Ukrainians," Kuleba said.

He stressed that the Russian industry of missile terror must be stopped, adding that this would save the lives of Ukrainians, as well as the money of Ukrainian partners who help with the supply of missiles and air defense systems.

"I don't understand the progress is so slow after seven months. Who loses what? It will be interesting to hear what business or political interests are threatened by the imposition of sanctions against defense enterprises producing missiles and drones," the minister said.

Kuleba also said that he asked his Estonian colleague to raise this issue at the EU level.

As reported, on December 7, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that he had sent a letter to EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell proposing tough sanctions against Russian missile production.

Tags: #sanctions #kuleba #missiles

MORE ABOUT

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

15:13 29.05.2023
Invaders hit Kovsharivka with Iskander, six people injured, incl pregnant woman, two children – Synehubov

Invaders hit Kovsharivka with Iskander, six people injured, incl pregnant woman, two children – Synehubov

09:56 29.05.2023
Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

09:31 29.05.2023
Kuleba: China doesn't negotiate with European countries on territorial concessions of Ukraine in favor of Russia

Kuleba: China doesn't negotiate with European countries on territorial concessions of Ukraine in favor of Russia

13:46 27.05.2023
Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

13:07 27.05.2023
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

11:42 26.05.2023
Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

10:12 26.05.2023
Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

20:37 22.05.2023
Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

19:42 19.05.2023
Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready for counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy ready to visit Latin America, meet with heads of states of region

Zelenskyy holds meetings on policy development for future

Creation of Patriot coalition being discussed with participants of aircraft coalition – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy welcomes Estonian counterpart in Ukraine

LATEST

Situation in Bakhmut relatively stable, Wagner fighters still haven't left city finally – Maliar

Ukrainian intelligence admits internal conflicts in Russia

Ukraine's MFA on peace plan proposed by Indonesia: Ukraine has no territorial disputes with Russia to hold referenda there

Russia continues to redeploy regular units to Bakhmut sector – British intelligence

Ukraine ready for counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Russian state is tired forever – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy ready to visit Latin America, meet with heads of states of region

Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

Interior Ministry: Over 4,800 bomb shelters checked in Ukraine, 252 of them locked

Zelenskyy holds meetings on policy development for future

AD
AD
AD
AD