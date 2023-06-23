Facts

17:22 23.06.2023

Zelenskyy announces personnel reshuffles after NSDC considers report on condition of bomb shelters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced personnel reshuffles after the consideration by the National Security and Defense Council of a report on the condition of bomb shelters in the country.

"Ministers [of Internal Affairs Ihor] Klymenko and [for Strategic Industries Oleksandr] Kamyshin presented the first summary of the inspection of shelters in the regions of our country: Klymenko – across the country, Kamyshin – for Kyiv. In general, today we reviewed the situation with shelters in the regions, districts and cities most intensively terrorized by the enemy," the head of state said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskyy said that the results are poor.

"Almost all over the country. This includes Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Konotop, Bila Tserkva, and many other cities," he said.

"The situation is particularly cynical and shameful in those cities that have significant financial resources but, unfortunately, other priorities. There will be personnel decisions. Accessible and reliable shelters across the country should be and will be a priority for leaders at all levels. Security is the first priority," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "the Prosecutor General informed the NSDC about the legal action taken by the prosecutor's office to return the premises of the shelters that were illegally withdrawn from the ownership of the communities. To date, more than 400 such lawsuits have been filed across the country, and the work continues."

 

