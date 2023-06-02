Invaders’ activity near Bakhmut, south remains low – ISW

On Thursday, the Russian occupation forces conducted offensive operations northeast of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, and northwest of Svatove, Luhansk region, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for June 1 said in its report.

According to the analysts, the tempo of Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction remains low as of June 1, and Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks along the Avdiyivka-Donetsk City line.

It is also noted that a series of missile strikes by the occupiers on Kyiv on the night of May 31 to June 1 and during the day of June 1 did not affect the weakening of the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Russian forces began a new limited air campaign in recent months to degrade Ukrainian counteroffensive capabilities, but that the Russian prioritization of Kyiv is likely further limiting the campaign’s ability to meaningfully constrain potential Ukrainian counteroffensive actions,” the ISW said.