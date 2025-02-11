Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 11.02.2025

Reorganization of drone units in Russian army to hinder its ability to innovate quickly – ISW

1 min read
Reorganization of drone units in Russian army to hinder its ability to innovate quickly – ISW

Russian efforts to centralize drone units have attempted to augment Russian drone capabilities by expanding state control over drone operators and developers and increasing their incorporation into the Russian military bureaucracy, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report for February 10.

“The Russian military began efforts to centralize drone operators and developers in Fall 2024, disbanding informal Russian drone detachments and removing drone specialists from regular military units, then selectively reorganizing them to form new Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD)-controlled drone units and centralizing their assets,” the message reads.

At the same time it is noted that Ukraine's efforts to integrate drone operations with ground operations significantly differ from Russian efforts to centralize drone units.

ISW continues to assess that the Russian MoD's efforts to centralize and reorganize drone units and monopolize drone production and procurement processes may complicate Russian forces' ability to rapidly innovate and adapt new technologies and combat techniques in the short- to medium-term.

It is reported that recently Ukrainian troops advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, while Russian troops advanced near Chasiv Yar, as well as in Kursk region.

Tags: #isw #war

MORE ABOUT

19:20 16.05.2025
Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

20:08 15.05.2025
Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

Occupiers working to restore, regroup forces; attacking in all directions, primarily Sumy – Zelenskyy

20:48 14.05.2025
Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

11:15 13.05.2025
Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

Russia hasn’t yet demonstrated political will regarding ceasefire and war end – Yermak

09:28 13.05.2025
Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

20:39 12.05.2025
West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

21:42 07.05.2025
Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

11:28 06.05.2025
Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

10:50 06.05.2025
AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

09:29 06.05.2025
European Solidarity faction in Ukrainian parliament wants to know how minerals deal to help end war – MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity faction in Ukrainian parliament wants to know how minerals deal to help end war – MP Gerashchenko

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

AD
AD