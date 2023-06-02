Facts

10:15 02.06.2023

Zelenskyy: Decision to be made on mechanism for training Ukrainian pilots at Ramstein meeting

1 min read
A decision on specific volumes and mechanisms for training Ukrainian pilots will be made at the next meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Thursday following a meeting in Chisinau with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"During the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, we confirmed our agreement reached during a bilateral meeting in Paris on France's support of Ukraine's air defense capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

We, he noted, ready to create framework conditions for the start of training of Ukrainian pilots of combat aircraft. "We instructed the defense ministers of Ukraine and France to work together to develop an official decision on specific volumes and a mechanism for training pilots, which will be adopted at the next meeting in the Ramstein format by all participating countries of the initiative to train fighter pilots," Zelenskyy also said.

Tags: #macron #ramstein_format #zelenskyy

