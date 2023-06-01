Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

At the next meeting in the Ramstein format, the creation of a coalition of combat aircraft Ukrainian Sky Shield will be discussed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Thursday, following the results of meetings with European leaders in Chisinau.

"The coalition of fighter jets. The meeting with the leaders of European countries. We discussed issues related to the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and other types of aircraft. We agreed to continue working on an official decision to create the Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition of combat aircraft at the next meeting in the Ramstein format after further consultations with the American side," Zelenskyy said.