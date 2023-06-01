Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

Ukraine should do its best to take a step forward towards rapprochement with NATO, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Chisinau.

"We must do everything possible so that Ukraine takes a step forward towards rapprochement with the Alliance. And we must receive this signal from the NATO countries," he said.

"We need modern fighters. It is difficult for us, there are no modern fighter jets, but the motivation is still stronger. I am grateful that the partners heard us. We still have to live to see the fighters and we will do it," Zelenskyy said.