Facts

19:10 01.06.2023

Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We must get signal for rapprochement with Alliance

Ukraine should do its best to take a step forward towards rapprochement with NATO, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Chisinau.

"We must do everything possible so that Ukraine takes a step forward towards rapprochement with the Alliance. And we must receive this signal from the NATO countries," he said.

"We need modern fighters. It is difficult for us, there are no modern fighter jets, but the motivation is still stronger. I am grateful that the partners heard us. We still have to live to see the fighters and we will do it," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #nato #summit #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:07 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

19:36 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy, British PM Sunak meet in Moldova

Zelenskyy, British PM Sunak meet in Moldova

19:31 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

19:21 01.06.2023
Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

16:36 01.06.2023
Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

15:57 01.06.2023
Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

14:26 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

10:46 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss infrastructure projects, European integration

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss infrastructure projects, European integration

10:08 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy arrives at European political summit in Moldova

Zelenskyy arrives at European political summit in Moldova

20:37 31.05.2023
Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

Meeting of leaders of European political community 20 km from Ukraine proves strengthening of unity on continent – Sandu

AD

HOT NEWS

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: NATO is best guarantee of security, as so far no examples of Russia attacking any country from Alliance

The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

Zelenskyy on death of people failed to get into shelter: It is necessary local authorities start thinking

LATEST

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Financial sector greatly improves assessment of its condition in six months, but again concerned about corruption, work of law enforcers

Ukraine heads UNWTO Commission for Europe for first time in history

Metro Ukraine installs defibrillators in all operating trade centers of network

Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands in talks to supply additional Patriot systems to Ukraine – Rutte

Several PMs promise delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine – Polish PM

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

AD
AD
AD
AD